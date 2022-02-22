Mark Lanegan, singer of rock band Screaming Trees and a member of Queens of the Stone Age, has died aged 57.Full Article
Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees singer and member of Queens of the Stone Age, dies aged 57
He recently wrote a memoir detailing a bout of Covid that left him seriously ill
