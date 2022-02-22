Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver GOP response to Biden’s first State of the Union speech
GOP leaders praised Reynolds for her permissive coronavirus policies in Iowa and for her fight against critical race theory.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address..
'Gov. Kim Reynolds’ brave, bold, and successful leadership for Iowans has put her right at the front'