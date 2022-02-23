Mark Lanegan, vocalist for Screaming Trees and Queens of Stone Age, dies at 57: 'He will live forever'
Mark Lanegan, the lead singer of Screaming Trees, has died at 57 at his home in Ireland. No cause of death was given.
Mark Lanegan, , Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age Singer, , Dead at 57.
'Rolling Stone' reports that a rep..
The death has sparked a wave of tributes as fans have their say.