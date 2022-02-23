President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is still open to diplomacy but will put its national security interests first.Full Article
Russia still open to diplomacy but will put its national security first, says Putin
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Breaking Down The Path Of Putin’s Aggression Toward Ukraine
Rumble
Amid support from western leaders, Eastern Europe remains on the brink of war. According to NBC News, U.S. intelligence has learned..
Advertisement
More coverage
Biden Is 'Convinced' Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine
Newsy
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade..