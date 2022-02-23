Russia's invasion of Ukraine will only add fuel to the fire of high gas prices
Published
When Russia got hit with sanctions for actions in Ukraine, gas prices were one of the first thing Biden mentioned, but his influence may be limited.
Published
When Russia got hit with sanctions for actions in Ukraine, gas prices were one of the first thing Biden mentioned, but his influence may be limited.
Oil Prices Surge, Amid Heightened Tension, Over Ukraine Crisis.
NPR reports that oil prices have recently pushed close to $100..
Watch VideoNATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world and disseminating "disinformation" by saying it was returning some..
Watch VideoFrom crude oil rigs to the gas that ends up in your tank, it's typically a long process that begins thousands of miles..