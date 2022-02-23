Putin has gone ‘full tonto’ over actions in Ukraine - Ben Wallace
Published
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says Putin has made the mistake of having no allies in his actions.Full Article
Published
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says Putin has made the mistake of having no allies in his actions.Full Article
In unguarded comments the Defence Secretary said the Scots Guards had 'kicked the backside' of Russia in the Crimean War and could..
Watch VideoUkrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that..