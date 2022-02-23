US announces sanctions on Nord Stream 2
The Biden administration has announced plans to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company building a controversial gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.Full Article
Watch VideoWorld leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia's aggression against Ukraine, announcing..
Suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was a major point of leverage to try to penalize Russia and stop it from invading Ukraine.