'We need to be ready': Ukrainian civilians learn gun skills in preparation for possible large-scale Russian invasion
Published
The birthday treat for one Ukrainian man was not a trip to the theatre or a fancy restaurant.Full Article
Published
The birthday treat for one Ukrainian man was not a trip to the theatre or a fancy restaurant.Full Article
Ukrainian civilians have been getting military training to prepare for a possible Russian invasion.
Watch VideoThe U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow's..