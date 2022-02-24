'A tragedy': World reacts to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Published
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, announced in a televised address by Vladimir Putin, prompted reactions from US and world leaders.
Published
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, announced in a televised address by Vladimir Putin, prompted reactions from US and world leaders.
Most countries have put their weight behind Kyiv. China has refused to call it an invasion. Belarus' Lukashenko says..
President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world on Thursday afternoon to speak to the invasion of Russian military forces..