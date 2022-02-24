Russia-Ukraine crisis death toll: Know total human cost since the conflict began
Published
Even before the February 2021 escalation, the 8-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict has killed thousands with humanitarian cost into millions.Full Article
Published
Even before the February 2021 escalation, the 8-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict has killed thousands with humanitarian cost into millions.Full Article
Archbishop Borys Gudziak during the Divine Liturgy of his enthronement as Ukrainian Archbishop of Philadelphia. Photo courtesy of..