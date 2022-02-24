UEFA to move Champions League final out of Russia amid Ukraine invasion — source
UEFA officials are set to confirm removing the May 28 showpiece game from St Petersburg at an extraordinary meeting on Friday, a source told AP.Full Article
Watch VideoWorld leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a..
UEFA is to announce tomorrow it is moving the Champions League final from St Petersburg, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine,..