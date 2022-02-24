Djokovic to lose world No 1 ranking after losing to Vesely in Dubai
Published
Novak Djokovic will lose his number one ranking after being beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-4) by Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic will lose his number one ranking after being beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-4) by Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.Full Article
World number one Novak Djokovic back to winning ways on his return to the court in Dubai today.
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic said on Sunday that despite weeks away from competition and emotional distress over his recent..