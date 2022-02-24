Russian forces attempting to take control of Chernobyl Nuclear Plant: Ukraine President
Published
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry tweeted that a Russian attack on Ukraine could "cause another ecological disaster".Full Article
Published
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry tweeted that a Russian attack on Ukraine could "cause another ecological disaster".Full Article
Control of Ukraine is in the hands of the Russian dictatorship.
Watch VideoA Ukrainian presidential adviser says the country has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle..