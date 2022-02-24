Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant
Published
The power plant, the site of a 1986 nuclear disaster, is located about 130 km north of Kyiv.Full Article
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday (February 24) that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by..
Watch VideoA Ukrainian presidential adviser says the country has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle..