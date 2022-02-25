Actress Sally Kellerman, who was best known for her role of Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in the film M*A*S*H* has died aged 84, her manager has confirmed.Full Article
M*A*S*H* actress Sally Kellerman dies aged 84
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
MASH and Star Trek actress Sally Kellerman dies aged 84 after battle with dementia
Sally Kellerman has passed away at the age of 84, following a battle with dementia.
BANG Showbiz
Sally Kellerman tributes pour in as MASH actress dies aged 84
Kellerman played the role of Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the 1970 film from Robert Altman
The Argus