Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows to stay in Kyiv as Russian troops advance on capital
Published
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he understood Russian troops were coming for him but vowed to stay in Kyiv.Full Article
Published
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he understood Russian troops were coming for him but vowed to stay in Kyiv.Full Article
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders advancing toward the..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian..