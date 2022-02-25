PM tells NATO leaders UK will impose sanctions on Putin and Lavrov imminently
The UK will impose direct sanctions on Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov imminently, Boris Johnson has told NATO leaders.Full Article
Watch VideoRussia pressed its invasion of Ukraine into the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases..
Early Thursday morning, Russian forces began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine to "demilitarize" the country and..