CDC changes approach to covid: Most Americans can go without masks
Published
The agency will soon relax its mask guidelines by weighing metrics such as hospital capacity, according to people familiar with the plans.Full Article
Published
The agency will soon relax its mask guidelines by weighing metrics such as hospital capacity, according to people familiar with the plans.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19..
Watch VideoAll members of Congress are being invited to attend President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, crowding..