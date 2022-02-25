At the Polish Border, Tens of Thousands of Ukrainian Refugees
They have been warmly welcomed in a country whose border guards last year beat back mostly Afghan and Middle Eastern migrants with batons.Full Article
MEDYKA, Poland: Cradling her three-year-old son, who was gravely ill with cancer, the 25-year-old Ukrainian mother staggered into..