Ukraine invasion: West imposes sanctions on Russia's Putin and Lavrov
The US, EU, UK and Canada freeze the assets of the Russian president and his foreign minister over Ukraine.Full Article
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will be placing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and..
The bloc has also extended the sanctions to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.