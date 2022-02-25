China has abstained from voting on a UN Security Council draft resolution telling Moscow to stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw all troops immediately.Full Article
China abstains from UN Security Council resolution condemning Russian invasion
Russia as expected vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday condemning its invasion of Ukraine. India, china and UAE..
