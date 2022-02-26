Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to face Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas on 7 May

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to face Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas on 7 May

BBC News

Published

Undisputed world super-middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will step up to light-heavyweight to fight WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in May.

Full Article