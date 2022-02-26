Hrithik Roshan shares first post for rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad on social media, says 'kill it'
Published
Hrithik Roshan showed his support to Saba Azad and posted something for her on his social media for the first time. Read on.Full Article
Published
Hrithik Roshan showed his support to Saba Azad and posted something for her on his social media for the first time. Read on.Full Article
Sharing the post, the 48-year-old actor wrote, "Kill It You guys," and tagged Saba`s official Instagram handle alongside the..