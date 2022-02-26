Roman Abramovich gives up control of Chelsea FC amid furor over Russian invasion
Published
The Russian businessman who has owned the team since 2003 didn’t indicate that he planned to sell the team.Full Article
Published
The Russian businessman who has owned the team since 2003 didn’t indicate that he planned to sell the team.Full Article
Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich has sensationally given up control of the football club amid the Russian invasion of..
The Russian billionaire has come under intense scrutiny following the invasion of Ukraine by his native Russia