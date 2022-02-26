Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine
Published
The move reverses Germany's long-standing policy banning weapon exports to conflict zones.Full Article
Russian forces are bearing down on Ukraine's capital after attacks on cities and military bases around the country. Meanwhile,..
