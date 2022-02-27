240 casualties reported, 64 civilians killed in Ukraine amid Russian invasion: UN
The United Nations has said that 240 casualties have been reports, out of which 64 have been killed, in Ukraine amid the current conflict.Full Article
Russian Invasion of Ukraine -Destroyed Russian Convoy Kherson area. Mass casualties reported
Watch VideoRussian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged..