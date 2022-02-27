Rafael Nadal beats Cameron Norrie to win Mexican Open title
Published
Rafael Nadal maintains his unbeaten start to 2022 by beating British number one Cameron Norrie in straight sets to win the Mexican Open.Full Article
Published
Rafael Nadal maintains his unbeaten start to 2022 by beating British number one Cameron Norrie in straight sets to win the Mexican Open.Full Article
Rafael Nadal continued his perfect start to 2022, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Acapulco ATP title in his first..
A month ago in Australia, the 35-year-old Nadal came from two sets down to beat Medvedev and win his record 21st Grand Slam singles..