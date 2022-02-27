North Korea fires ballistic missile after month-long pause
Despite sanctions, North Korea has been steadily ramping up missile tests, firing a record number of weapons last month.
Despite sanctions, North Korea has been steadily ramping up missile tests, firing a record number of weapons last month.
North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) on Monday from an airport in its capital city of Pyongyang,..