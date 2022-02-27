Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city
The troops in Kharkiv arrived hours after Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities.
Kiev Butch now. Russian troops destroy Ukrainian equipment from heavy machine guns mounted on light armored vehicles