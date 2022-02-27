Russia-Ukraine war: Israel has offered to mediate peace, says Kremlin
Published
The Kremlin said Israel PM Naftali Bennett told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call on Sunday that Israel is ready to play mediator.Full Article
Published
The Kremlin said Israel PM Naftali Bennett told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call on Sunday that Israel is ready to play mediator.Full Article
Watch VideoThe European Union plans to close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund weapons purchase to Ukraine and ban some..