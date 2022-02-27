New York man wins $10M lottery for the second time in 3 years
Published
A New York man defined lottery odds after winning $10 million from a scratch-off game, and it's the second time in three years he has won it.
Published
A New York man defined lottery odds after winning $10 million from a scratch-off game, and it's the second time in three years he has won it.
NEW YORK (AP) — For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box..
Archbishop Borys Gudziak during the Divine Liturgy of his enthronement as Ukrainian Archbishop of Philadelphia. Photo courtesy of..