SAG Awards winners! See the stars backstage with their trophies
Who won at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards? Big winners like Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DuBose flashed smiles with their trophies.
Stars from film and TV honored their peers during Sunday's awards show.
Lee Jung-jae and Hoyeon Jung are both winners! The 49-year-old actor won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama..