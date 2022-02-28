FIFA Will Ban Russia, Ejecting It From World Cup Qualifying
Published
The decision to bar Russia indefinitely came a day after FIFA was criticized for penalties that its critics said were not strong enough.Full Article
Published
The decision to bar Russia indefinitely came a day after FIFA was criticized for penalties that its critics said were not strong enough.Full Article
FIFA and UEFA Ban Russia , From International Competition, Following Invasion of Ukraine.
On February 28, world soccer's..
Russian clubs and national team suspended from competing as Gazprom sponsorship ended with immediate effect