NYC Mayor Eric Adams: It 'would send the wrong message' to allow Kyrie Irving to play at home
Published
Despite dropping the vaccine mandate for New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said he still can't allow Kyrie Irving to play any Nets' home games.
Published
Despite dropping the vaccine mandate for New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said he still can't allow Kyrie Irving to play any Nets' home games.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told CNBC on Monday that it "would send the wrong message" to the rest of the city if he allowed..
NYC mayor says vaccine mandate could be phased out in the next few weeks, clearing the way for Kyrie to play in home games.