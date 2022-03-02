Understanding Cerebral Palsy, the condition that led to Satya Nadella's son Zain's demise
Cerebral Palsy is caused by damage in the brain which results in abnormal development due to lack of oxygen in the brain.Full Article
Zain Nadella, who was in his mid-20s, was born with cerebral palsy, which his father has credited for softening his outlook on work..
Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya and his wife Anu, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old..