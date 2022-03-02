What Biden will say: excerpts from his first State of the Union address to Congress
Published
President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday to a joint session of Congress. Here's a transcript of what he said.
Published
President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday to a joint session of Congress. Here's a transcript of what he said.
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address
With the world now focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address..