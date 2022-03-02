Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene heckle Biden during State of the Union
Published
The two Republican congresswomen could be heard heckling President Joe Biden as he delivered his State of the Union on Tuesday.
Published
The two Republican congresswomen could be heard heckling President Joe Biden as he delivered his State of the Union on Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 1, 2022: Join RSBN Live from Washington, DC as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivers a response to..
Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) turned their backs on President Joe Biden’s cabinet as they entered..