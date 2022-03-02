President Zelenskyy has asked the West to "close the sky" over Ukraine to help the fight against Russia - but how does a no-fly zone work and why have the UK and US refused?Full Article
What's a no-fly zone and why won't the West enforce one in Ukraine?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What is a no-fly zone? Why Biden and NATO don't want to enforce one in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a no-fly zone over Ukraine would help defeat Russia. Here's why the U.S. and NATO are..
USATODAY.com
What is a no-fly zone? Why Biden and NATO don't want to enforce one in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a no-fly zone over Ukraine would help defeat Russia. Here's why the U.S. and NATO are..
Upworthy