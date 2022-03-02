Fitbit recalls 1 million Ionic smartwatches for burn risk
Fitbit issued a product recall for about 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches because the battery could overheat and pose a burn risk.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches after dozens of users reported..
Fitbit has recalled more than a million of its Ionic smartwatches after reports that some users are being burned from overheating..