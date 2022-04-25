A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people were stabbed to death in London.Full Article
Man arrested for murder after four people stabbed to death in London
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police attend scene where four stabbed to death in Southwark
ODN
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people were found stabbed to death in southeast London early on Monday...
Three women and man knifed to death in London
Derby Telegraph
-
Bermondsey stabbings: Man charged with murder of four people
BBC Local News
-
Man charged with murder of four people in Bermondsey due in court
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Four people found stabbed to death in London as man arrested
East Lindsey Target
It is believed the victims were known to the person arrested