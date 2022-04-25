US military aid to Ukraine surpasses $3 billion under Biden. Here's what's been provided

US military aid to Ukraine surpasses $3 billion under Biden. Here's what's been provided

USATODAY.com

Published

The U.S. provided Ukraine 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,550 Javelin missiles, 7,000 small arms, 50 million rounds of ammo and more.

Full Article