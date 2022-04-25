US military aid to Ukraine surpasses $3 billion under Biden. Here's what's been provided
The U.S. provided Ukraine 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,550 Javelin missiles, 7,000 small arms, 50 million rounds of ammo and more.
Watch VideoA U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the courage of the Ukrainian people in remarks..
President Biden Seeks $33 Billion, in Aid for Ukraine.
Reuters reports President Biden has asked Congress for $33 billion to..