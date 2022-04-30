Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City: Canaries relegated from Premier League
Published
Norwich are relegated from the Premier League with defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park.Full Article
Published
Norwich are relegated from the Premier League with defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park.Full Article
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings a look at the players Norwich boss Dean Smith could move for from his..
Norwich City’s relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed after the Canaries fell to a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa and..