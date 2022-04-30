Patriots make surprising NFL draft pick by taking record-setting QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round
Despite having 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones entrenched as the starter, the Patriots added more QB help on Saturday with Bailey Zappe.
The Patriots have drafted a quarterback.With the 137th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, New England selected Western Kentucky..