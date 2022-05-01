GST collection hit all-time high at Rs 1.68 lakh cr in April
The gross GST collection in April 2022 is Rs 25,000 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1.42 lakh crore recorded in March 2022.Full Article
The gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore-mark for the first time in April 2022.
GST revenues in April touched the highest ever level of about Rs 1.68 lakh crore, up 20 per cent from the year-ago period, on..