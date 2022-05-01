IPL: MS Dhoni makes winning return as Chennai Super Kings captain
MS Dhoni makes a winning return to captaincy as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in the Indian Premier League.Full Article
The duo’s 182-run opening wicket stand, the highest for any wicket for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL history, enabled the MS..
Chennai Super Kings registered a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as MS Dhoni began his captaincy stint in IPL 2022 with a..