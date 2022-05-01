Princess Charlotte turns 7! See three new photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate's daughter
Published
Princess Charlotte turns 7 on May 2. Ahead of her birthday, the palace released new photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate's only daughter.
Published
Princess Charlotte turns 7 on May 2. Ahead of her birthday, the palace released new photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate's only daughter.
Three adorable portraits have been shared celebrating the 7th birthday of Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and..