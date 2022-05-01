Qantas has confirmed it's launching non-stop flights to London, Paris and New York
Qantas is buying a fleet of long-range, wide-body Airbus planes to service non-stop flights from Australia to London, Paris and New York.Full Article
Australia’s national airline Qantas has ordered 12 huge new luxurious planes as it confirmed plans for new long-haul routes from..
Qantas will order 12 Airbus A350s capable of flying direct from Australia to any other city including New York and London, starting..