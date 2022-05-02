'Not a high risk': 3 young adults explain why they haven't got a booster shot
Published
Three young adults, including a 27-year-old Hamilton-based consultant explain why they haven't received a COVID-19 booster shot.Full Article
Published
Three young adults, including a 27-year-old Hamilton-based consultant explain why they haven't received a COVID-19 booster shot.Full Article
Banin Hassan says there is only one reason she would consider getting another shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to boost her first two..