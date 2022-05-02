Manhunt continues for escaped inmate, missing corrections officer in Alabama: What we know
Published
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on escaped inmate Casey Cole White and corrections officer Vicky White.
Published
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on escaped inmate Casey Cole White and corrections officer Vicky White.
The officer, Vicky White, is wanted on a charge of permitting or facilitating the escape of capital murder suspect, Casey White,..
Alabama authorities are investigating the case of a missing corrections officer and murder suspect after the two went on a supposed..