Retired NYPD cop convicted of assaulting a police officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Published
A federal jury convicted a retired New York police officer, Thomas Webster, of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Published
A federal jury convicted a retired New York police officer, Thomas Webster, of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Thomas Webster was found guilty in federal court after assaulting a Washington, D.C., police officer with a metal flagpole during..
Body camera video captured a "rage-filled" retired police officer attacking one of the outnumbered police officers trying to hold..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Body camera video captured a "rage-filled" retired police officer attacking one of the outnumbered police..